Kolkata Cops Summon Abhishek Banerjee On Wednesday In Billboard Case

Kolkata Police have summoned Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool outfit on Wednesday in the unauthorised billboard case. A police team from Shakespeare Sarani Police Station arrived at his Kalighat residence to serve him a second notice after he asked for more time to appear before investigators.

Banerjee had earlier been summoned at 10 am today. The police had served him the summons on Sunday evening after he returned from Delhi. This morning, he sent an email to the police, informing them that he had been busy with work and seeking 48 hours to appear before them.

A similar notice was served at the Kalighat address on October 7 as well.

Banerjee was in Delhi for the last couple of days for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral illegalities.

The case pertains to the removal of an unauthorised billboard by the municipal officials at the party's Camac Street office. On August 27, chaos ensued as the officials faced resistance from Trinamool workers during the civic body action.

