Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Arrested After Top Court Rejects Bail In Land Case

The West Bengal CID on Thursday arrested TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy, soon after the Supreme Court refused his anticipatory bail prayer in a land scam case, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari told the state assembly.

Roy was picked up by CID officers from a building stated to be Banerjee's residence at Kalighat area here in connection with alleged illegal sale of government land in Salboni, sources said.

"Sumit Roy, a well-known extortionist, was arrested by the CID from the Trinamool Congress office at 121 Kalighat Road," Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

Roy was first taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital for a medical examination after his arrest, and then to the state CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhawan here, officials said.

The TMC MP's aide had been summoned to the state CID headquarters on several occasions in the past regarding the case, after the top court earlier stayed his arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused Roy's anticipatory bail plea, and vacated its earlier order of August 6 by which it had stayed his arrest.