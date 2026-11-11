Nearly 30 Rounds Fired In 15 Seconds: Terror Attack On CRPF Camp On Camera

A security camera captured some visuals and the sound of dozens of bullets being fired during the attack on a checkpost of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday afternoon. Three personnel were injured when motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at the camp at Akhran near Mir Bazar, officials said.

The CCTV camera footage captured the sound of a hail of gunfire, around 30 shots fired in barely 15 seconds, at first. Another dozen shots can be heard within the next minute, with splinters or small rocks falling into the camera's view. Only one CRPF cop is visible at first, sitting in front of a line of shops. The attack appears to be taking place to his right, from where another cop then runs into the frame. The two of them can later be seen moving back towards the spot where the firing sound was apparently coming from, armed with machine guns. Sounds of men screaming at and apparently challenging the attackers can be heard too.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," the CRPF said in a statement. The three injured security personnel were identified as Rakesh Dass, Santosh Chandru, and Somveer Singh, and were reported to be out of danger. Dass suffered an injury to his left leg, Chandru suffered wounds to his abdomen and spine, and Singh was injured in his left arm in the firing.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam but not near the site of the attack. Visuals from the ground later showed the wounded troopers being taken on stretchers into hospital and medical personnel rushing to their aid.

Shortly after the attack, additional barricades were put up, and security personnel in armoured vehicles were seen near the site, as reinforcements were sent amid ambulance sirens going off and loudspeaker announcements asking locals to stay indoors.

Last month in Chhattisgarh, four CRPF officers were injured in an IED blast while defusing residual explosives at Alarmedgu camp in Sukma district.