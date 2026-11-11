Terror Attack On J&K CRPF Camp, 3 Security Personnel Injured On Leg, Spine

Motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, officials said.

The attack took place mid-afternoon at Akhran near Mir Bazar.

"Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon," the CRPF said in a statement.

"The incident took place at around 2.15 pm when the assailants fired at the CRPF personnel before fleeing the spot. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment," the statement added.

The three injured security personnel were identified as Rakesh Dass, Santosh Chandru, and Somveer Singh.

Dass sustained an injury to his left leg, Chandru suffered wounds to his abdomen and spine, and Singh was injured in his left arm in the firing. All three of them are out of danger now.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also in Kulgam but not near the site of the attack. He was scheduled to attend the three-day Veshow Festival as the chief guest at the Government Degree College in Kulgam.

Visuals from the ground showed the wounded troopers being taken on stretchers into hospital and medical personnel rushing to their aid.

Shortly after the attack, additional barricades were put up and security personnel in armoured vehicles were seen near the site as reinforcements were sent amid ambulance sirens going off and loudspeaker announcements asking locals to stay indoors.

A cordon and search operation has been launched to track down attackers.

Last month in Chhattisgarh, four CRPF officers were injured in an IED blast while defusing residual explosives at Alarmedgu camp in Sukma district.