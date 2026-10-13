Ahead Of Rajkummar Rao's <i>Prahaar</i>, Inside Mumbai Hotel Where Ujjwal Nikam Stayed During Ajmal Kasab's Trial

In 2008, a series of 12 coordinated terror attacks in Mumbai left the commercial capital of India and the entire country shocked. The sole surviving terrorist captured alive was Ajmal Kasab, who confessed that the attacks were carried out by members of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, and that every step of the operation was controlled from Pakistan.

Representing the Maharashtra government in the trial of Ajmal Kasab was special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He also fought cases involving the 1993 Bombay bombings, the Pramod Mahajan murder case, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, the 2013 Mumbai gang rape case, and the 2016 Kopardi rape and murder case.

Based on his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, with Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, is releasing on October 16, 2026. Ahead of the theatrical release, the Member of Parliament and the actor spoke in a video interview with Curly Tales.

Speaking about his luxurious apartment in Mumbai, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam said, "We came here in 2013. From 1993 to 2013, I lived in Hotel Residency."

He shared that he used to live in the hotel during the week and spend weekends with his family in Jalgaon.

Inside Mumbai Hotel Where Ujjwal Nikam Stayed During Ajmal Kasab's Trial

The Residency Hotel Fort, Mumbai, is a three-star boutique heritage hotel in South Mumbai. According to the official website, it is within walking distance of some of the city's most-visited spots, including Churchgate, the Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Flora Fountain, and Colaba Causeway.

The hotel offers contemporary rooms with modern amenities such as 24-hour hot and cold water supply, a coffee maker, a television, a mini refrigerator, and room service. Among its accommodation options are deluxe, deluxe double, deluxe single, club residency, and suite rooms.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror during Ajmal Kasab's trial, Ujjwal Nikam said that the 150-square-foot room served as his humble abode. "This room is my home, my office, and my comfort zone," he added.

The government set up a room for him in the hotel, ensuring his security. Speaking about leaving his palatial home in Jalgaon, he said, "This hotel is near the courts, the police headquarters and the Mantralaya. It's also very hygienic." He called it his "home away from home", where round-the-clock security ensured that he remained safe during such trials.

While it was hard for him to stay away from his home and family, he put the interests of the nation first. "Nation comes first. I do miss my family, my children, but I have a duty towards my country and that motivates me," Nikam told the publication.

During his stay, his routine was quite simple. He used to wake up at 4 am, study his cases until 6 am, go for a walk, read the newspaper, and watch news channels to catch up on current affairs. He would have breakfast around 9:30 am and speak with the investigating officers before heading to court at around 10:30 am.

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