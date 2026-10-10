Kareena Kapoor Carries An Hermes Kelly Worth Lakhs At Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Bebo and her style never fail to impress fashion enthusiasts. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor shared her swoon-worthy look from the F1 Grand Prix in Singapore.

But what caught everyone's attention was her Hermes bag. Sitting in a car, Kareena put the bag, adorned with an Android charm, in focus as she posed against Singapore's stunning skyline.

Kareena Kapoor Carries An Hermes Kelly Worth Lakhs In Singapore

A quick Google Lens search reveals that the Daayra star was carrying an Hermes Kelly 25. The Sellier bag is crafted in either Togo or Epsom leather and features gold hardware.

According to Sotheby's official website, the prices of Hermes Kelly bags increased by 3.8% to 8.9% in the US in 2026. Whether you purchase one made from Epsom or Togo leather, the bag starts at $13,700 (approximately Rs 13.25 lakh).

However, in the resale market, the same bag can sell for anywhere between $28,000 (approximately Rs 27 lakh) and $33,000 (approximately Rs 32 lakh), or even more. On Madison Avenue Couture, an Hermes Kelly Sellier 25 in Epsom leather with gold hardware is listed at $36,500 (approximately Rs 35.32 lakh).

Kareena Kapoor At Singapore F1 Grand Prix

For her fashion statement at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, Kareena Kapoor opted for a pair of white trousers, which she paired with a fitted white bodysuit. She styled the look with a printed silk scarf and a brown jacket.

Bebo completed the ensemble with studded earrings and black oversized Givenchy sunglasses, priced at Rs 54,600. For makeup, Kareena opted for a matte base and mauve-brown-hued lipstick. Needless to say, Bebo was serving looks at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix, and this outfit is one for the fashion books.

About Singapore F1 Grand Prix

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix is a motor racing event that forms part of the Formula One World Championship. The race is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore.

Originally, the event was staged at Thomson Road from 1966 to 1973. After a hiatus of more than three decades, it returned in 2008, this time at Marina Bay.

The Singapore Grand Prix is considered one of the most challenging and unique races on the Formula One calendar, thanks to its demanding street circuit and night-race format. Sebastian Vettel, the German racing driver, holds the record for the most wins at the circuit, with five victories to his name.

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