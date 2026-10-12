"Gyanesh Kumar Unable To Sleep, Cops Unhappy Too": Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today dialled up the Opposition's attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by mocking him with an allusion to cowardice in the face of the massive protests led by the Opposition bloc INDIA.

They also announced they would file a petition in the Supreme Court this evening against the chief election commissioner who is caught in the massive row over alleged irregularities in carrying out the voter roll cleanup exercise, Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Gyanesh Kumar is in fear. He is unable to sleep," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Delhi. He asked the general public to join him on his way to the Supreme Court. "Carry the national flag," he said in line with a new strategy of the INDIA bloc to widen the protest's support base.

The Congress MP alleged that even within the police ranks, at least "50 per cent" personnel have told the protesters that what they have been doing was the right thing.

"You must think it's difficult for us because the police are thrashing us. If you are tired, so are they (police). The police are also asking 'why are we saving a thief like Gyanesh Kumar?' So, it's all about perseverance now. We won't stop. It doesn't matter how much time it would take - days, weeks, months or years," Rahul Gandhi said.

"I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within his government are in touch with us and passing us information," he added.

The Congress MP's fresh attacks on Gyanesh Kumar today unfolded in sync with the INDIA bloc fuelling its protest engines for a big launch from central Delhi's Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, some 3 km away.

The subtle strategy change involves not going after only Gyanesh Singh but making the agitation appear like a wider "democratic protest" in order to draw supporters from across sections and different age groups. Before the Opposition hit the road today, Rahul Gandhi released a video message asking civil society organisations and the general public to join the protest.

"All protests are one protest. There is no parallel protest. India is marching. We don't care who you are. If you are here to protect the Constitution, we are there for you and we expect the same for them," Rahul Gandhi said, referring to the protest called by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) which made the same demand as the INDIA bloc did - the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.

The Opposition's four-day protest had so far seen only their own leaders and workers on the streets. In parallel, young people had also heard the call by the CJP. The Congress wants to combine both and make it look like a "people's movement".