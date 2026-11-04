Youth Congress Suspends Office-Bearers Across States For Missing INDIA Bloc Delhi Rally

The Congress youth wing has suspended dozens of office-bearers across multiple states for failing to attend the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. So far, over 80 office-bearers have been suspended and asked to explain themselves, and sources said the number could eventually rise to 500.

Around 60 Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers from Madhya Pradesh, at least 13 from Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh and around 10 from Haryana have been suspended, and the process is underway in other states, sources said.

The IYC had directed all its national, state and district office-bearers to attend the rally and the march before it without exception.

In-House App Revealed Numbers

To monitor attendance digitally, barcode scanners were installed at the assembly point on Minto Road. Office-bearers and those accompanying them were asked to register on the IYC's official app, 'With IYC'.

The IYC said it gathered around 15,000 people at the Minto Road assembly point to join Rahul Gandhi's march to Ramlila Maidan, but only 2,831 people registered on the app. A review found that most office-bearers and workers did not check in, owing to a lack of technical awareness and interest. Slow internet speeds along the stretch from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan also affected registrations.

The review the IYC leadership carried out after the rally found that, despite the turnout, a large number of office-bearers were absent without giving any reason. Action against them has continued since.

The IYC has issued notices across states. Photos: PTI, IYC

On The Numbers Claim

"Our rally was extremely successful," IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib told NDTV.

"More than 15,000 Youth Congress workers gathered. Most workers from across the country took part in the rally and march. But despite clear instructions, some office-bearers did not show discipline. So action has been taken to ensure accountability within the organisation. Irresponsible people have been removed from their posts so that hard-working workers can be given responsibility in their place."

He added, "There is an atmosphere of change in the country. Next time, we can gather 50,000 people in Delhi. So the organisation needs to be led by people who are active."

Sources said the Congress war room has also begun reviewing how many office-bearers and workers from the main party organisation attended the rally. Feedback is being sought in particular on the performance of district presidents appointed under the rejuvenation programme called Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The Congress may also act against district presidents who stayed away without a valid reason.

Ahead of the rally, which was held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Party sources said turnout was below 10 per cent of that target, or under 1 lakh, and a review is being held since.

The Congress leadership has publicly called the rally a success as it managed to pack the Ramlila Maidan despite its numbers claim not being met.

In a post on X after the rally, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "This groundswell ensures democracy will prevail; truth will prevail. INDIA will prevail!"

Venugopal told the rally, "Today, the people of India have given a clear message to [PM] Narendra Modi and [Home Minister] Amit Shah that their time is over."

Leaders from across the INDIA bloc addressed the rally, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. Kharge said, "The current central government, as well as the governments in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are all governments of vote theft. We must remove these thieves." Mamata Banerjee said people in Bengal, where the BJP defeated her party to come to power earlier this year, were victims of the SIR exercise" "We will not give up. We will give our lives, we will fight, but we will not surrender."

The BJP has disputed the turnout claims. BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "In the Ramlila Maidan, 40 per cent of the space was vacant. Rahul Gandhi and his team claimed that 10 lakh people would attend. Out of 28,000 chairs, around 5,000-7,000 were empty."

At the rally, which was held against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Rahul Gandhi said: "Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn't it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister."

He added, "For years, vote theft has been happening in this country... Votes have been stolen through EVMs and by deleting and adding names to voter lists."