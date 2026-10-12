'Boney And Anil Are Closest As They Were Born 13 Months Apart': Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor, who is the youngest of the Kapoor siblings, was asked to share the equation among the three siblings on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's podcast show, Double Date. Revealing the 13-month age difference between the elder ones, Sanjay Kapoor shared why Anil and Boney are the closest.

"The difference between Anil and Boney is only 13 months. They started off; they were like the engine of the family. After my father's death, they are the closest. I am the youngest. Main pair padta hoon, bhaisaab bolta hoon, aisa nahi hai. Main Anil ko Anil hi bolta hoon. But deep down, there's respect for both of them. I can't be buddies with them. I am closer to my nephews, Arjun and Mohit," said Sanjay Kapoor.

Two years ago, the brothers celebrated 60 years of brotherhood.

The first picture in the post featured Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor posing for the camera. The second picture was a throwback image from their younger days.

Accompanying the pictures, Sanjay wrote a message: "60 plus years of brotherhood, love, and friendship. Age is just a number. Don't hide it, flaunt it!"

In a candid conversation with content creator Lily Singh, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared what he described as one of the regrets of his life. "Of course, I am close to my siblings. But I started pursuing my career at a very young age. Almost when I was 18 or 19. So, first, I was in school, obviously, when you are in school, and then I just went into university. And before I could really complete my studies, my dad was not well. He had a heart attack. He was a film producer, so it was very difficult to become a leading man in his films," he said.

"I said I have to become an actor. I have to become a leading man. In order to pursue my career, I really couldn't give that kind of time or show my feelings. I was constantly more wanting to make a career and become an actor. So, I was always trying to find a job," Kapoor said.

However, he said he remained close to his brothers, perhaps not in the traditional sense of the term.

"So, among my siblings, all of them are very emotional. They meet each other a lot. I have always been a little aloof. So, they wonder sometimes that I am in a way trying to pursue my dreams. So, I am close, but not that typically close. I think that's one of my regrets," he said.

In terms of work, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.