Pakistani Side Plays Atif Aslam's <i>Tajdar-e-Haram</i> As Ayushmann-Sara Visit Attari-Wagah Border For <i>Udta Teer</i> Event

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's visit to the Attari-Wagah border to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer took an unexpected turn when music playing from the Pakistani side reportedly drowned out their message.

Videos of the moment have since gone viral on social media, with Atif Aslam's rendition of Tajdar-e-Haram heard over the loudspeakers.

The actors were at the border in Punjab to attend the historic Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of their film's theatrical release on October 23.

According to reports, the music played from the Pakistani side interrupted the promotional event, turning the visit into a talking point online.

Sara Ali Khan Pays Tribute To BSF Jawans

During the visit, Sara took to Instagram Stories to express her gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF). "What a proud feeling. Our deepest gratitude and respect to the BSF. Your sacrifice and strength inspires us all. Salute," she wrote.

In a separate post on Instagram, the actor reiterated her appreciation for the personnel guarding the country's borders. "Grateful and proud of our BSF jawans. Their daily strength and sacrifice provides us safety and peace. Salute to our heroes," she added.

Before heading to the Attari-Wagah border, Ayushmann and Sara visited Sri Darbar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar to seek blessings.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer is a spy comedy directed by Akash A Kaushik, marking his directorial debut. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 23.

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