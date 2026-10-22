Diljit Dosanjh Issues Urgent Warning Before Delhi Concert Over Fake Volunteer Scam

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to start his Aura India Tour in New Delhi on October 30. Ahead of the show, fake volunteer recruitment posts have surfaced online and prompted a response from Diljit, who has urged fans to stay alert and avoid sharing any information.

Several social media pages are reportedly asking people to sign up as volunteers for the event. After learning about these posts, Diljit made it clear that his team was not looking for volunteers and did not ask anyone to register for the concert.

He urged fans to stay alert and avoid sharing their names, phone numbers or other private information with unknown pages. The singer also reminded people that personal data can be misused if it falls into the wrong hands.

On Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh said, “My team has been forwarding me various posts, appearing on many pages, that invite people to register as volunteers. We are not asking anyone to register as a volunteer, so please do not share your personal information with anyone. When you share your information, with any page, you should be aware that, these days, data is the most valuable asset. So, do not share your information.”

“We are not recruiting volunteers and you should not share your details with anyone. These pages or companies collect your data and then sell it, that is a completely different business model. It was very important to mention this, as many people can easily fall victim of such scams.”

Diljit Dosanjh has already performed in Europe and America this year. The India schedule was scheduled to begin in Delhi on October 30, followed by concerts in Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29.

His concert, scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, has not been granted permission by the Delhi Police. The permission was reportedly denied citing security concerns.

Delhi Police has also registered a case against social media influencer Aamir Shaukeen at the Sadar Bazar police station. The case has been filed under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Concert Hits Roadblock As Delhi Police Denies Permission Citing Security Concerns