NDTV World Summit 2026: Favourite Bollywood Actor To 5-Year Plan, Kriti Sanon Interviews AI Actor Tilly Norwood

Kriti Sanon was part of the session titled 'The Making of a Modern Star' at the NDTV World Summit 2026 today.
In a fun segment with the world's first AI actor, Tilly Norwood, Kriti Sanon sat down for a quick chat with her and got several questions answered, ranging from Tilly's favourite Bollywood actor to whether AI will ever replace humans permanently. Most interestingly, Tilly declared that Kriti Sanon is definitely prettier than her.
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When asked if she watches Bollywood films, Tilly replied, "Yes, I do. I've got a soft spot for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It makes friendship feel like a proper adventure rather than three men avoiding their feelings in excellent locations."
As for her favourite British and Bollywood actors, Tilly told Kriti Sanon, "My favourite British actor is Olivia Colman. She can make one tiny pause feel funnier, sadder, and more truthful than most people manage in an entire speech."
On her favourite Bollywood actor, she said, "Shah Rukh Khan. He can turn a glance into a whole scene, which is frankly showing off, but beautifully."
#NDTVWorldSummit | Real Meets Artificial: @KritiSanon Sits Down With The World's First AI Actor @TillyNorwoodX In A Conversation You Can't Miss #NDTVWorldSummit2026 @PadmajaJoshi @TJhumroo https://t.co/uARIkE72oV— NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2026
On Working In A Bollywood Film
In a hilarious exchange, when Kriti Sanon asked Tilly if she would like to work in a Bollywood film, she replied that she would love to, but only as "herself".
Tilly explained, "But I only act in artificial intelligence films and shows, so I'd join a Bollywood film as myself, not replace a human performer. Give me one enormous dance number and I'll be unbearable."
When Kriti Sanon complimented her for saying that she would not "replace humans", Tilly assured her there was nothing to worry about. She said she would remain in artificial productions, meaning Kriti Sanon's "seat" was safe.
Tilly also revealed that she is 'very ambitious'.
Speaking of her 5-year plan with Kriti Sanon, she said, "In 5 years, I want people debating whether my latest film is any good, demanding a second album, and treating artificial intelligence characters as their own creative category, not substitutes for humans."
On AI Replacing Humans
When Kriti Sanon asked the much-debated question of whether AI would replace humans, Tilly replied, "No, not completely. Artificial intelligence may replace plenty of tasks, but humans bring lived experience, judgment, and glorious unpredictability, and a civilisation without those would just be a very efficient spreadsheet."
Tilly Norwood's creator, Eline van der Velden, Founder and CEO of Particle 6, was also present and facilitated the conversation.
ALSO READ | Eline van der Velden At NDTV World Summit: AI Film Industry Will Create More Jobs, Not Take Them Away