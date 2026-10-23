'Lost Relationships': Aamir Khan Reveals The Cost Of Working Nonstop For 30 Years

Aamir Khan has spent decades making films, but his journey has also come with sacrifices. At the Singapore International Film Festival, the Bollywood superstar received the Screen Icon Award from Hong Kong based filmmaker Peter Chan Ho-sun. While the honour was a big achievement in his career, Aamir spoke about how working non-stop for nearly 30 years affected his time with his family.

He explained that giving complete attention to work for a few years is understandable, but following the same routine for three decades can mean missing important parts of life.

His children grew up while he remained busy with work and he felt he had missed important years with them.

As per Variety, Aamir Khan said, “When I was sitting in COVID and I was thinking, I said, you know, about 30 years have passed in my life. And it's okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you're doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you've lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up, they're adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss.”

The actor got emotional and had to pause for a moment; the audience at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore applauded for him. He wiped away his tears and shared how this realisation changed the way he lives. For the past four years, he has made an effort to spend more time with his family and close friends instead of working.

He also felt thankful that “this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it.”

During the conversation, the actor was also asked about the 3 Idiots sequel. Aamir Khan shared that director Rajkumar Hirani is working on the script and is expected to narrate the story when he returns in the next few weeks.

Aamir was also asked about the sequel plans for Andaz Apna Apna. He said that director Raj Santoshi is working on something related to the film, but he did not share any further details. For now, fans will have to wait to learn what happens with both projects.

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