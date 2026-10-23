<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth Film Crosses Rs 600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has continued its strong run at the box office, collecting Rs 606.05 crore worldwide gross within eight days of release.

What's Happening

The film added Rs 17.15 crore from India nett collections on Thursday, October 22, according to Sacnilk.

The movie was screened in 13,241 shows across its Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions on Thursday.

Its domestic gross total now stands at Rs 391.55 crore, while overseas earnings have reached Rs 214.50 crore.

Thursday's India nett collection was lower than Wednesday's Rs 28.15 crore, marking a decline of 39.1%. Despite the drop, the film has earned Rs 334.35 crore nett in India during its extended opening week.

Tamil remained the leading language version on Day 8, contributing Rs 10.75 crore from 5,883 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 3.60 crore from 2,085 shows, Hindi added Rs 2.40 crore from 5,095 shows, and Kannada collected Rs 40 lakh from 178 shows.

Tamil accounted for about 62.7% of the day's India nett collection. The film recorded 1,189,753 footfalls on Thursday, taking its cumulative footfall count to 22,052,867.

Tamil 2D screenings recorded 32.75% overall occupancy on Thursday. Morning shows saw 22% occupancy, followed by 30.15% in the afternoon, 38.15% in the evening and 40.69% at night.

The Telugu version posted 30.68% overall occupancy, with morning shows at 20.33%, afternoon shows at 31.17%, evening shows at 34.17% and night shows at 36.25%. Hindi screenings recorded 19.94% overall occupancy, while Kannada reported 38%, the highest among the four language versions despite its smaller share of collections.

Background

Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld, forcing him to return to his ruthless ways to protect his family and safeguard his legacy.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff and Shivarajkumar. Anirudh Ravichander's music is said to be one of the main highlights of the movie.