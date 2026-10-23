Box Office: Rajkummar Rao's <i>Prahaar</i> Sees 20 Percent Drop As <i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Stays Ahead

Rajkummar Rao's Hindi legal drama Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is facing tough competition from Yami Gautam-starrer Nayyi Navelli. At the end of its seven-day run at the box office, Prahaar has collected Rs 22.94 crore in worldwide gross.

According to the Sacnilk report, on Thursday, October 22, Prahaar earned Rs 1.20 crore in India net across 3,091 shows. The figures marked a 20 per cent dip in the earnings compared to Wednesday's Rs 1.50 crore.

With this, the film's domestic gross collection has reached Rs 20.44 crore, while the total India net collection stands at Rs 17.15 crore.

The overseas markers contributed Rs 10 lakhs in gross earnings on Thursday, bringing the total overseas collection to Rs 2.50 crore.

On day 7, Hindi 2D screenings of the film recorded 11.46 per cent overall occupancy. Morning shows registered 5.38 per cent occupancy, while afternoon screenings reached 10.62 per cent. Occupancy rose to 12.38 per cent in the evening shows and 15.92 per cent at night.

Nayyi Navelli Day 7 Box Office Collection

Yami Gautam-starrer horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli has collected Rs 29.06 crore in worldwide gross earnings after seven days in theatres. As per a report by Sacnilk, on day 7, the film earned Rs 1.50 crore in India net collections. The figures marked a 25 per cent drop compared to Wednesday's Rs 2 crore earnings.

At the end of its first week run at the box office, Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 22.15 crore in domestic net. With this, the film's domestic gross collection has reached Rs 26.31 crore. On day 7, overseas earnings added Rs 10 lakhs in gross revenue, bringing the cumulative international total to Rs 2.75 crore.

On Thursday, the film opened to 4,539 shows. The Hindi 2D screenings had a total occupancy of 9.92 per cent. Morning shows registered 5.54 per cent occupancy, while afternoon screenings matched the overall figure at 9.92 per cent. In the evening, occupancy reached 10.46 per cent, followed by 12.54 per cent during night shows.

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