'AI Scares Me': Kriti Sanon On Personality Rights And Need For Laws

Actor Kriti Sanon attended the NDTV World Summit 2026, where she spoke about 'The Making of a Modern Star' and shared her concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly when it comes to personal rights and the misuse of images online.

Speaking at the event, Kriti said, "AI scares me. I think it scares a lot of people. But I feel it is a tool, not a destination. The thing is, it is a very sharp tool, and the sharper the tool, the more dangerous it can be."

The actor said she was in favour of technological advancements but stressed that laws needed to evolve alongside them.

"I am all for technology and innovation. But eventually, laws also have to evolve with technology. I don't know if we are prepared for the kind of things AI can really do. When it comes to personal rights, I feel it is very scary. The stuff you see online is damn scary," she said.

Kriti also pointed out how difficult it is becoming to distinguish real photographs from AI-generated images.

"There is a very thin line between what a real picture looks like and what an AI-created picture looks like. I feel we are not really prepared for what AI can become, and there need to be certain laws in place," she said.

The actor also spoke about the lack of clear reporting options on social media platforms when someone's image is misused through AI.

Citing Instagram as an example, she said, "Even on Instagram, to be honest, if I want to report something, there is no option that says, 'This is an AI-generated image of me, and hence it should be reported and removed.' So, we are still not evolving as fast as technology is."

ALSO READ: NDTV World Summit 2026: Favourite Bollywood Actor To 5-Year Plan, Kriti Sanon Interviews AI Actor Tilly Norwood