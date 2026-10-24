Radhika Apte Says Only Alia Bhatt Or Deepika Padukone Can Get Theatrical Opening: "I Have To Do Films"

Radhika Apte has spoken up about the uncertainty women-led films face at the box office. The actor said that only top stars such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have a chance of theatrical success when doing such movies.



Radhika, who is promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Akka, has seen quite a few of her last projects, including Lust Stories 3, Mrs Undercover, and Monica, O My Darling, released directly on OTT.



Radhika Apte On Box Office Success



Radhika told PTI that there is uncertainty about what works at the box office right now. She said that producers may be hesitant to cast actors that do not have enough box office pull.



“A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it's the best film. I don't have that, like generally, I'm not an Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they'll be opening,” the Andhadhun actor said.



She said that box office consideration meant she had to work in films where men have the main roles.



“I'm being very honest with you. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part,” Radhika added.



“Also, what is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation. I don't watch those films; I find them absurd,” the 41-year-old said.



She said she does not understand how people can “watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up”. Radhika said she is reluctant to be a part of such projects.



Radhika Apte's Changing Priorities



Radhika said that her priorities have changed since she and husband Benedict Taylor welcomed a baby girl in 2024.



The Lust Stories 3 actor said that her priorities now include having 12-hour workdays and spending as much time as possible with her daughter.



Radhika also said that she has taken a sabbatical partly to focus on writing.



Radhika Apte will appear next in Akka. The series, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, will premiere on Netflix on October 30.



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