Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone To Shoot A Song For <i>King</i> In Mumbai On October 26: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reportedly set to shoot a song for their upcoming film King. According to a report by Variety India, the makers are planning to begin filming the musical sequence in Mumbai on October 26. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant is set to lead the song, the report added.

The song's title, composer and other details about its music and choreography have not been confirmed yet.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone first worked together in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, which marked Deepika's debut in Hindi cinema.

The actors reunited six years later in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013). In 2014, they starred together in Farah Khan's Happy New Year. The project also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher.

In 2023, SRK and Deepika reunited in Siddharth Anand's action thriller Pathaan, where Deepika played Rubina Mohsin, an agent who joins forces with Shah Rukh's titular spy.

They also appeared together in Atlee's Jawan that year, in which Deepika made a special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore.

More About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is among Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects. Anand has co-written the screenplay with Sujoy Ghosh, Suresh Nair and Sagar Pandya.

The film features an ensemble cast, with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan set to make her theatrical debut in the project. Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma are also part of the cast.

King will be hitting cinema screens on December 24. The project has been bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

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