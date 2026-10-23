Madhur Bhandarkar Announces <i>Syama - The Missing Chapter</i>, Film On Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee To Go On Floors In 2027

Madhur Bhandarkar is adding a historical drama to his filmography. The filmmaker's next project, Syama- The Missing Chapter, will explore the life of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, whose political career included a stint in independent India's first Cabinet and the founding of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The film is expected to begin production in 2027, according to a report by ANI.

The upcoming project will combine historical events with elements of a political thriller. Backed by producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, it is being jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and AKH Ventures. The makers have not yet revealed the cast or other production details.

Madhur Bhandarkar will take up the project after completing The Wives of Bollywood, his upcoming film. The director, known for exploring different subjects through his films, will be stepping into the world of historical storytelling with this project.

What Is Madhur Bhandarkar's Film About?

Syama- The Missing Chapter's story will cover several important phases of Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life, from his academic achievements to his entry into politics. He became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta before joining the national political scene.

After Independence, Mukherjee served in Jawaharlal Nehru's first Cabinet. However, differences in political ideology eventually led him to resign from the government. In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which went on to become an important part of India's political landscape.

The film will also look at Mukherjee's 1953 campaign against the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir. Another key aspect of the narrative will be the circumstances surrounding his death while in detention.

What The Filmmaker And Producer Said

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Madhur Bhandarkar said, "Exploring Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life for the first time as a filmmaker is both a challenge and demanding. Through Syama, I hope to bring an important chapter of India's history to the screen with honesty, sensitivity and a fresh perspective."

Producer Aditya Kumar Halwasiya also spoke about the intention behind the film, saying, "Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee's life is a powerful reminder that true leadership lies in courage, conviction and service to the nation. Through Syama, we aim to bring his remarkable journey to the screen and inspire a new generation to discover our history, embrace our heritage and understand the values that help shape our nation's future."

Details about the cast, filming schedule and release are awaited.