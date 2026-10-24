"<i>Pehle News Pata Kar Liya Karo</i>": Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Swipe At Viral Reels Over Delhi Concert Row

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up to perform in Delhi on October 30 as part of his Aura India Tour. While reports of the concert not getting clearance from Delhi Police surfaced online, they have now granted permission for the event following a meeting with organisers. Now, the Punjabi singer has addressed the chatter around the entire episode in his own style

During an Instagram Live session, Diljit took a dig at the viral reels, tweets and newsroom debates around his Delhi concert. The singer said, "What a good day today! What a good vibes coming! Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. [I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th.]"

He added, "Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein. Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. [Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You're making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It's better to get your facts straight first. They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet]."

Delhi Police had initially denied permission for the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law and order arrangements during the festive season. The decision also came amid heightened security following hoax bomb threat emails sent to several schools in the capital on October 15.

Event organiser BookMyShow Live later confirmed that the permission, which had been temporarily withheld, had been reconsidered and granted.

With the Delhi concert now cleared to go ahead, Diljit Dosanjh is set to continue the Indian leg of his Aura India Tour across multiple cities. The tour schedule includes stops at Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh To Perform In Delhi On October 30 As Police Grant Permission