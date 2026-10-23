'Didn't Touch My Feet': Salman Khan Teases Shahid Kapoor At IIFA Event

Salman Khan had a cheeky observation to make when Shahid Kapoor stepped onto the stage at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai. As a mark of respect, Shahid touched the stage after walking onto the platform. Salman, who was sharing the stage with several Bollywood celebrities, noticed the gesture and decided to joke about it.

"Inhone mere pair nahi chhuye, stage ko chuya inhone (He didn't touch my feet, he touched the stage)" Salman said, drawing laughter from those present. The comment turned a simple gesture into a fun moment at the press conference, with videos of the exchange later making their way onto social media.

The event was attended by several familiar faces from the film industry, including Kareena Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan. Salman and Shahid's exchange became one of the lighter moments from the gathering, which marked the start of the countdown to the next edition of the awards.

The IIFA Awards 2027 will be held on January 22 and 23 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Salman, Varun, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul are reportedly among the names associated with the event.

Away from the awards stage, Salman continues to host the 20th season of Bigg Boss. The reality show premiered on September 6 and airs on Colors TV, with episodes also available to stream on JioHotstar. As of October 23, the contestants competing for the title include Qazi Touqeer, Yung DSA, ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Kushal Tanwar, Aasif Khan, Mahhi Vij, Manish Goel, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and Mary Kom.

On the film front, Salman has two projects lined up. His war drama Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, was initially expected to release this year. However, its release date remains uncertain amid concerns over its portrayal of China, and the film is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The actor will also feature in Monster, a pan-India film backed by Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju. The project stars Nayanthara alongside Salman and is scheduled to release on Eid 2027.

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