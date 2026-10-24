Kareena Kapoor Calls Saif Ali Khan 'The Coolest Husband', His Response Is Hilarious

Saif Ali Khan recently made his Instagram debut and has since given fans several glimpses of his life beyond the big screen. Most recently, the actor shared a video of himself playing the guitar at his home.

Dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjamas, Saif was seen playing a yellow electric guitar as fellow musicians joined him on drums and other instruments. Saif had set up a cosy jamming space on his balcony, complete with amplifiers and musical equipment. In the caption, he wrote, "Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway."

While the clip offered a peek into Saif's musical side, it was an adorable exchange with wife Kareena Kapoor in the comments section that caught attention. Kareena commented, "Who's the coolest husband in the world. Can I say mine?" Saif had a rather amusing response. The actor replied, “Pls don't nazar nazar,” seemingly hoping to ward off the evil eye as his wife showered him with praise.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012 after dating for five years. During their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kareena revealed that Saif had to propose to her not once, not twice, but three times before she finally said yes.

“He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece, and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said ‘Yes',” Kareena shared. Reacting to her revelation, Saif responded with his trademark wit, adding, “If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money.”

The couple share two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif also has two adult children from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan.

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