Piyush Goyal Jabs Abhijeet Dipke While Speaking To Indian Students In Berlin

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a jab at CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke while speaking about government-funded programmes to bring Indian talent back from around the world.

Goyal, who was interacting with Indian science and technology research students in Berlin, cited China's state-sponsored initiative, which recruits top scientists, researchers, and technology experts from abroad (particularly overseas Chinese academics) to reverse brain drain and build China's domestic innovation capacity.

"Wherever you go in the world, you find huge Indian talent. But how do we attract them back to India? But we have to also be careful that there is no misuse. In China, people are afraid of misuse. They can just disappear. If someone misuses it in India, I will disappear," the minister quipped.

Asked whether India would come up with an initiative similar to China's, Goyal said, "It's a good initiative but then comes the difference between dictatorship and democracy."

"...If we do this, then people like Abhijeet Dipke will come and say that it was the government's job to fund the students, grant scholarships so why should we do it on our own. Am I right or wrong? Unfortunately, such elements will come and mess with our heads. So we have to calibrate our policies from the point of view of our democracy," Goyal said.

The minister further asked the Indian students to think about ideas that would help attract Indian talent back to the country.

"You also think about ideas and tell us. We want to get you back; we want to attract talent back. How do we get all of you to come back? It's not always entirely economic...it's your motherland after all. We have to give back. Maybe sometime ahead in life, keep some space for homeland too," he said.

Goyal is on an official visit to Germany and the Netherlands from October 22 to 27 and is accompanied by a delegation of about 100 Indian businesses and startups.

Piyush Goyal challenges Europe's climate stance

Earlier, during a question-and-answer session at the Berlin Global Dialogue 2026, Goyal challenged Europe's climate stance, arguing that developed nations have caused the climate crisis.

"Who's responsible for this mess in the first place? Where did this ozone layer get damaged? Who sent all that carbon up there?" he asked.

To this, a fellow panelist said, "All of us".

"No, I'm sorry," said Goyal, adding that while India supports 17 per cent of the world's population, it contributes to less than 3 per cent of carbon emissions.

"Europe, by contrast, accounts for perhaps 3 per cent or 4 per cent of the world's population and your contribution to carbon emissions is humongous...India's contribution was probably less than 10 to 15 per cent of Europe's even now. I am more conscious of waste...more conscious of circular economy," he said.

"The problem was caused by you for good reasons. For good reasons...you were growing, you wanted low cost of energy. You put a CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) on yourself. You put a 50 per cent import duty to bring steel into your country. You're inviting disaster. Your cost of living will go up," the minister said, adding that developed economies had burned coal to keep energy costs low as they grew.