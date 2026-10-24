IAS Officer Sajjan Singh Yadav Named New Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary

Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, will take over as the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from November 1, succeeding Atal Dulloo, according to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Dulloo, the 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is due to retire on October 31.

"With the approval of the competent authority, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, w.e.f. from 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," the MHA order said.

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