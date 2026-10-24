"Certainty Is A Problem": Nikhil Kamath On Marriage, Children And His Future Plans

Investor and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath has spoken about his views on marriage, having children and planning for the future, saying he does not believe in being too certain about what one wants from life.

Speaking to NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal at the NDTV World Summit 2026, the Zerodha co-founder was asked whether his decision not to marry or have children at present, much like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was a permanent choice.

Mr Kamath said he could not predict what he might want even six months from now, let alone five years into the future.

"I don't know what I'll want six months from now, let alone five years from now. The people I find most appealing are those who are not certain. I think certainty is a problem," he said.

Explaining his views, Mr Kamath said people often become so attached to their beliefs that they find it difficult to change their minds, even when their circumstances or perspectives change.

"Too many people try to define what they believe in and then become so emotionally attached to those beliefs, and almost egoistic about them, that they are never willing to change their minds," he said.

The entrepreneur said he wants to continue questioning his own beliefs rather than making fixed decisions about how his life should unfold.

"That certainty is something I hope to keep fighting for as long as I can. So, I definitely don't know what will happen five years from now," he added.

Mr Kamath also explained what matters most to him at this stage of his life, saying he is focused on personal freedom, mental peace and having the flexibility to explore different interests.

"For now, I am optimising for freedom, peace of mind, and living in a way that gives me the time to pursue different things and simply remain open to new possibilities," he said.

His remarks suggested that while marriage and parenthood are not among his current priorities, he is not ruling them out in the future.