What Would Nikhil Kamath Do If Zerodha Disappeared? His Answer

Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of stock trading app Zerodha, would try his hand at content creation if Zeordha ever disappeared. The entrepreneur was speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Kamath, who runs the podcast 'WTF Is', spoke about trying out new things with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

What Would Nihkil Kamath Do If Zerodha Disappears?

When asked what he would do if Zerodha disappeared one day and he only had Rs 10 lakh in his pocket and none of his contacts, Kamath revealed his alternate career plan.

Admitting that “life would be hard” without Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath said he would try out content creation.

“Making content is one of the few things where anybody can do it. There is no cost attached to doing it in the beginning, and if you get any kind of distribution you can slap a business on top,” Kamath said.

“It could be consumer, it could be a whole bunch of different kinds of businesses so maybe I would do something like that,” he detailed his plan.

Would Nikhil Kamath Enter The Media Business?

The entrepreneur also spoke about whether he would enter the media business.

Kamath accepted that he was interested in entering the space but not in news media. For him, the aspiration is to build “a new version” of social media.

"With media we do have aspirations but I don't think it's covering the news kind of media. I think the aspiration is to build social media, a new version of it, and we've been experimenting with different apps," the Zerodha co-founder added.

He cited China as a reason for wanting to enter the social media space. Nikhil Kamath said that China has its own version of everything, from quick commerce to social media apps.

He stated that as the world is getting more fragmented, it would not be surprising if more countries go in the same direction and start homegrown apps for everything.

Kamath said that his aim was to build something with the world in mind, but also something that could travel outside India and not just be restricted to the country.