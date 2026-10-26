<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Rashmika Mandanna Film To Cross Rs 75 Crore Mark Amid Accent Row

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali continued its theatrical run with a marginal rise in collections on Sunday, October 25.

What's Happening

The Rahul Sankrityan-directed film earned Rs 2.90 crore in India nett collections on its second Sunday, taking its domestic nett total to Rs 53 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the period drama recorded a 3.6% increase compared with Saturday, when it collected Rs 2.80 crore across 1,578 shows on Sunday.

The film's domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 61.60 crore, while its worldwide gross has reached Rs 73.65 crore.

Ranabaali began its theatrical run on October 16 with an India net collection of Rs 9.25 crore. The film earned Rs 7.30 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Its collections stood at Rs 5.40 crore on Monday before recovering to Rs 7.10 crore on Tuesday.

The film added Rs 5.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.15 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 45.20 crore.

The second weekend saw comparatively lower daily earnings. The film collected Rs 2.10 crore on Friday, October 23, followed by Rs 2.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.90 crore on Sunday.

Despite the consecutive increases over the weekend, its daily collections remain below the levels seen during its opening week.

Along with its domestic earnings, Ranabaali has continued to collect revenue from overseas markets. The film earned Rs 20 lakh internationally on Sunday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 12.05 crore.

With a domestic gross of Rs 61.60 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 12.05 crore, the film's worldwide box office collection has reached Rs 73.65 crore.

The film also recorded an estimated 246,584 ticket sales on Sunday. Its cumulative theatrical footfalls have now crossed 42 lakh, reaching 4,248,108.

The Telugu 2D version of Ranabaali registered an overall occupancy of 34.88% on Sunday. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 43%, followed by afternoon screenings at 39.62%.

Night shows registered an occupancy of 28.08%, while morning screenings recorded 24.77%. The figures indicate that evening screenings attracted a comparatively larger audience than the other show timings.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local uprising against British colonial rule.