'I Was Disturbed': Kriti Sanon Recalls Family Facing 'Nastiest, Abusive Language' Amid Rakhi Ad Row

Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon found herself at the centre of controversy after appearing in the Raksha Bandhan advertising campaign of jewellery brand GIVA. She was severely trolled for her revealing outfit. The plunging neckline of the attire was heavily criticised, with some claiming it disrespected the traditional sanctity of the Raksha Bandhan festival. Months later, Kriti Sanon has once again addressed the backlash in Episode 2 of Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want Season 6.

She spoke about how the issue was much larger than her and also revealed that trolls left nasty comments on her mother and sister's posts.

Kriti Sanon said, "Normally, I don't say anything... I felt it (the Rakhi ad controversy) was not about me, it was a much larger issue where I feel women are constantly under scrutiny for everything. It is only women who are targeted for the smallest thing. What you want to wear, she is too short or tall, oh, is she pregnant... what is going on? It is just my opinion."

She added, "What is with the hate? I don't read comments under posts... but I feel that sometimes people get so nasty. Those who talk about culture and respect were ironically the ones who commented on my parents' and sister's posts in the nastiest, abusive language. What have they done? My sister said I should turn off my comments and I asked, why? I was disturbed. I feel it's important for women to stand up for themselves. Who has given these people the right to be commenting, and for what?"

"Actors are the easiest targets. It has happened with multiple people, and we are just human, and it also affects us. I feel very strongly about the gender inequality that exists, and the patriarchy that is embedded so deeply. We need to shatter it multiple times for it to break," concluded the actor.

What Was The Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the actress took to Instagram and made a subtle dig at the ongoing moral policing surrounding the "right" outfit for Rakhi.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her younger sister Nupur Sanon's hand, with rakhis tied on each other's wrists, Kriti wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We're focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all."

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2.

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