Kriti Sanon Says Strength Training Is Non-Negotiable For Women: Here's Why

Actress Kriti Sanon serves as a fitness inspiration for many individuals. In a conversation with NDTV Lifeline during the NDTV World Summit 2026, she shared valuable health tips, particularly for women. When asked about the one health habit she considers non-negotiable, Sanon emphasised the significance of performing strength training.

"I think, especially for women, I would definitely say, give a lot of importance to strength training, especially as you get older; it is very, very, very important, and it will also help you with your mental health," she said.

"I think our bones, our muscles, everything just needs movement and strength training will really help you in the long run," she added.

While most people believe that strength training leads to bulking, it can help women in more ways than one.

Why strength training is crucial for women

Due to the shift in hormones during menopause, women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis. Strength training is crucial for women because it directly combats age-related bone and muscle loss, optimises metabolic health, and balances hormones through major life transitions like pregnancy and menopause.

1. Bone health

Women are naturally more prone to bone thinning, losing up to 20% of their bone mass in the 5 to 7 years following menopause due to falling estrogen levels. Engaging in strength training helps increase bone density. This mechanical stress activates bone-forming cells, stimulating the creation of new bone tissue.

2. Increased muscle mass

Women often have lower muscle mass than men due to hormonal differences. Strength training helps build lean muscle, which not only enhances physical appearance but also increases metabolism, aiding in weight management.

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3. Enhanced metabolism

Many women turn strictly to cardio for weight management, but cardio only burns calories during the workout itself. Muscle tissue is metabolically active, meaning it requires energy just to exist. Building lean mass increases your resting metabolic rate (BMR). Your body continues to burn more calories at a higher rate even while resting, which helps manage body weight.

4. Improved functional strength

Strength training enhances overall strength and functionality, making everyday activities easier, from carrying groceries to playing with children. It can improve stamina and reduce fatigue in daily tasks.

5. Hormonal balance

Resistance training can help regulate hormones, which can be beneficial for managing mood, energy levels, and even menstrual cycles. It has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

6. Enhanced athletic performance

For women participating in sports, strength training can improve performance by increasing power, speed, and endurance. It can help prevent injuries by strengthening muscles and joints.

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7. Chronic disease management

Regular strength training can help manage chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. It contributes to better glycemic control, reduces blood pressure, and promotes cardiovascular health.

The bulking myth

A common fear is that lifting weights will make women look overly bulky. Biologically, women produce significantly less testosterone than men, meaning resistance training develops a lean, firm, and functional physique rather than massive muscle bulk.

Incorporating strength training into a fitness routine can provide numerous physical and mental health benefits for women, making it a vital aspect of overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.