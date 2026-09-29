Kriti Sanon has been turning heads with another challenging addition to her workout routine. This time, the actor is taking on a stability-ball exercise that looks almost like a game but demands plenty of strength and control. In a reel shared by self-improvement coach, fitness expert and former professional footballer Karan Sawhney, Sanon can be seen hanging from an overhead bar as Sawhney positions a stability ball in front of her. While suspended, she repeatedly kicks the ball with her legs. At first glance, the exercise may appear simple. In reality, keeping the body suspended while repeatedly moving the legs requires several muscle groups to work together. The core has to remain engaged, while the shoulders and grip support the body, and the hip flexors help drive the leg movement. Exercise also requires coordination and body control. You do not, however, need to attempt the same advanced movement to benefit from this style of training. If you want to build a home workout inspired by functional exercises like this, a few basic pieces of equipment can help you develop strength progressively.

Why Is The Stability-Ball Exercise Challenging?

The movement is essentially a more demanding take on hanging leg movements, with the stability ball adding an extra coordination challenge. While the legs are moving towards the ball, the upper body has to remain stable. That means the abdominal muscles have to work to control the torso, while the shoulders and hands support the body from the bar. The exercise also requires the hips to move repeatedly without allowing the entire body to swing uncontrollably.

For someone who is new to hanging exercises, this can be particularly challenging. Without adequate core and grip strength, it is easy to depend on momentum instead of maintaining controlled movement. That is why building up gradually is important.

1. A Stability Ball Can Be A Useful Starting Point

You do not need to use a stability ball for an advanced hanging exercise. An exercise ball can be incorporated into several beginner and intermediate movements, including ball squats, hamstring curls, planks, crunches and balance exercises. These movements can help improve stability while introducing your body to the demands of an unstable surface.

For home workouts, an anti-burst ball with a non-slip surface is a practical choice. Make sure you select a size suitable for your height.

2. Invest In A Comfortable Exercise Mat

A large part of building core strength happens on the floor. Whether you are performing planks, leg raises, crunches or mobility exercises, a good-quality exercise mat can make the workout more comfortable while providing a stable surface. It is particularly useful when you are starting with basic core exercises before progressing to more demanding movements.

3. Resistance Bands Can Add More Variety

You do not need a fully equipped home gym to complement your core routine. Resistance bands take up very little space but can add resistance to a range of exercises. They can be used for rows, shoulder movements, glute exercises and other strength-building movements. They can also be useful for gradually developing the overall strength required for more advanced bodyweight exercises.

4. Don't Ignore Grip Strength

There is another important part of Kriti's workout that may not immediately stand out: her hands are supporting her entire body. Hanging exercises therefore require adequate grip endurance. If your grip is weak, maintaining the position can become difficult even if your core is strong enough.

Exercises such as dead hangs and farmer's carries can help strengthen the hands and forearms over time. Start with manageable durations and increase them gradually. If you experience pain rather than normal muscular fatigue, stop the exercise rather than trying to push through it.

5. Build Your Core Before Attempting Advanced Moves

A strong core is not built by jumping straight into the most complicated exercise you see online. Begin with movements that allow you to develop control, such as planks, dead bugs, controlled leg raises and stability-ball exercises. Once these become easier and you can maintain proper form, you can gradually increase the difficulty. This is particularly important with hanging exercises, where poor control can lead to excessive swinging and place unnecessary stress on the shoulders or other joints. So, Is Kriti Sanon's Gym Move Good For Your Core? The exercise certainly puts the core to work, but that is only part of what makes it challenging.

The combination of hanging, leg movement and a moving stability ball requires abdominal control along with grip strength, shoulder stability, hip-flexor involvement and coordination. For someone already accustomed to strength and functional training, such movements can add another challenge to a workout. For beginners, however, there is no need to rush into them. You can work towards the same foundations with much simpler exercises and basic equipment. The key is to improve strength and control first, then progress to more advanced movements when your body is ready. Kriti Sanon's workout may look playful, but it is a reminder that some of the most entertaining-looking gym exercises can demand serious strength, stability and coordination.

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