Kriti Sanon Recreates <i>Obsession's</i> Iconic Scene With Varun Dhawan, Internet Calls Her 'Phenomenal'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are all set to lend their voices to the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood supernatural thriller Obsession.

Ahead of the film's OTT premiere, the actors have caught fans' attention by recreating one of its most talked-about scenes.

On Thursday, JioHotstar shared a video of Kriti and Varun recreating the film's iconic "no no no no..." scene. While both actors took part in the video, Kriti's performance stood out, with several fans praising her acting skills and versatility.

The video soon drew reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed their excitement about watching the actress in more challenging roles.

One user wrote, "KRITI SANON, your versatility needs to be studied."

Another commented, "They are absolutely perfect for the obsession remake indian version."

A third user praised the actress, saying, "Bollywood is yet to utilize the FULL POTENTIAL of #KritiSanon as an ACTOR."

Another fan was equally impressed with her recreation of the scene and wrote, "KRITI SANON ACTUALLY PULL UP THIS SCENE."

One user also expressed excitement about Kriti's upcoming projects, writing, "Damn @kritisanon u nailed it girl what a phenomenal actor u r Kriti now I just can't wait to see u in that horror movie, and I hope the rumours are true bcos I know for a fact that u will give another career defining perfomance."

Obsession is set to premiere on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar on October 30, 2026. The film received a strong response at the box office.

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