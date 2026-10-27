Amid <i>Bhediya 2</i> Buzz, Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Reunite To Voice Hollywood Horror Film <i>Obsession</i>

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are reuniting, this time behind the microphone. The actors have lent their voices to the Hindi version of the Hollywood horror film Obsession. The announcement comes amid speculation about their reunion in Bhediya 2, fuelled by a video they shared on social media.

However, their latest collaboration is for the horror film, rather than the much-anticipated sequel.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film will be available in both languages on the platform's Peacock Hub. The Hindi version features Kriti Sanon as Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette in the original, while Varun Dhawan voices Bear, portrayed by Michael Johnston.

For Kriti Sanon, who has previously worked with Dhawan in the 2022 horror comedy Bhediya, the dubbing project offered a chance to explore a character unlike those she has played before.

"I absolutely loved the film and the performances in 'Obsession'. It's such a gripping, quirky and twisted story. I've never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting and challenging," Sanon said, as quoted by PTI.

The actor also revealed that the project was a first for her, as she had never before dubbed for another actor's performance.

"I had a lot of fun voicing for it, and I can't wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi," she said.

Varun Dhawan, meanwhile, said working on the Hindi version gave him a fresh perspective on the film. Revisiting the story closely while lending his voice to Bear also helped him notice details he had missed while watching it the first time.

"Working on the Hindi version of 'Obsession' gave me an opportunity to experience the story from a completely different perspective. In fact, I found myself enjoying the film even more because I could look at it so closely," he said.

The film has also made a mark at the global box office. Reportedly made on a budget of around USD 750,000, Obsession went on to earn more than USD 500 million worldwide, emerging as a major commercial success.

Obsession follows Bear, a shy young man who turns to a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow in the hope of making his longtime crush, Nikki, fall in love with him. However, what begins as a wish for romance soon turns into a nightmare when Nikki develops a dangerous obsession with him. The wish sets off a series of disturbing events, taking the story in an increasingly terrifying direction.

The film will arrive on JioHotstar on October 30.