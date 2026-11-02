'Allow Them To Grieve': Sanjay Gupta's Wife Reacts To Viral Video Of Her Kids' Making Inappropriate Gestures At Paps

Filmmaker Milaap Zaveri has shared a note from Sanjay Gupta's wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, after a video purportedly showing the filmmaker's daughter making inappropriate gestures towards paparazzi outside his funeral venue went viral on social media.

The note addressed the family's distress over the incident and urged members of the media to respect their privacy as they cope with the loss.

Titled 'A humble request', the note explained that the family was deeply affected by the sudden intrusion into their personal space during an emotionally difficult period.

It also acknowledged that some reactions towards members of the media may have been inappropriate.

The note read, "Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.

"I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are - the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss."

Anuradha further appealed to people to remove videos and other content that could have a lasting emotional impact on the children.

"I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father. With gratitude, Anuradha"

Milaap shared the note with the caption, "Request to all friends in the media from @anuradhalekhigupta".

What Happened Outside Sanjay Gupta's Funeral?

The controversy began after a video recorded outside Sanjay Gupta's funeral, held in Mumbai on October 31, surfaced on social media.

In the video, Sanjay Gupta's daughter and son were allegedly seen laughing and making obscene gestures towards photographers. Her face remains covered by a hoodie throughout the clip. The driver appears to intervene and tries to stop her, while others seated inside the vehicle also attempt to restrain her.

Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Zinda and Shootout at Wadala, died on October 30, 2026. His death came as a shock to the film industry, with several members of the fraternity paying tribute to the filmmaker.

