<i>Koffee With Karan</i> 9 Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Calls Herself No 1 Actor, Saif Ali Khan Thinks He's 'Miscast' On The Show

On the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 9, Kareena Kapoor will appear as a guest alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The teaser of the show was unveiled today. This is their second joint appearance after they came on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 recently. Kareena and Saif appeared together as a couple on Koffee With Karan Season 3 back in 2010.

Breaking Down The Teaser

Kareena Kapoor never misses an opportunity to poke fun at Karan Johar. She proudly says that she's "happy and relieved" as the show comes to its final season.

"We don't have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan," says Kareena.

"Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show," quips Karan.

Interrupting the BFFs, Saif says he thinks he's a "miscast" on the show.

When Karan asks Kareena who the No. 1 actor is among the current lot, we know the answer already.

To this, Saif says, "You are allowed to praise other actors as well."

During the gaming round, when the couple was asked to share actors' names starting with K, Saif Ali Khan came up with a random "Kavita." Later, he says, "There'll be someone like Kavita, right?"

On September 30, Karan Johar shared an emotional video, announcing the finale season of Koffee With Karan.

Recalling his 22-year-long association with the show, Karan Johar said his father, producer Yash Johar, had doubts about its success back in 2004. When Karan pitched the idea to his father, he replied, 'Who will pay to see you talk to your friends?'

"I called lovers, friends, family, lovers who went on to become ex-lovers; some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons; I am living with the word nepotism even today. Conjecture became a kind of national word; so much happened. Everywhere I go, fortunately or unfortunately, I am always asked when the next season of Koffee With Karan is. I wonder why they don't ask me when my next feature film is, but whatever it was, I know this show gave me so much," Karan said emotionally.

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan already appeared in this season.