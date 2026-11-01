Subodh Bhave On Working With Prabhas: "He Is Very Cool, A Fantastic Human Being"

Prominent Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will make his Telugu debut with Prabhas-starrer Fauzi. The versatile actor, who portrays freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed historical drama, has spoken highly about his co-star.

Sitting down for an interview with Variety India, Bhave shared his experience working with the pan-India icon on the sets of their upcoming film. He reveals that despite being a huge star, Prabhas never brings his stature to the set.

Even though Bhave and Prabhas shot for a single day for the period war action drama, Bhave noted that Prabhas went out of his way to make all of his co-stars feel completely comfortable and equal on set.

Bhave shares, “On the sets of ‘Fauzi,' though he is a very big superstar, he brought a lot of warmth and love. He was very cool. He made the other actors comfortable on the set. Anupamji (Anupam Kher) was there as well. I shot a scene with Anupam ji and Prabhas, which was special as I got to work with two big names.”

“Prabhas is a fantastic human being. Despite being a big superstar, he doesn't bring his stature or status to the set. We shot very comfortably,” he added.

Subodh Bhave Met Prabhas On Adipurush Set

This isn't the first time the two crossed paths. Bhave was introduced to the star on the Adipurush set. He recalled meeting Prabhas during the shooting of the film, where the superstar displayed the exact same down-to-earth demeanour.

“I met him on the set of ‘Adipurush.' Om Raut, who directed the film, had worked with me on his first Marathi movie, ‘Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush.' He had called me to the set and introduced me to Prabhas; that's how we met,” he concluded.

What We Know About Fauzi

Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is said to be a period action drama set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence. The film, packed with patriotism, rebellion and intense confrontations, sees Prabhas stepping into the shoes of a soldier whose fight for independence is as personal as it is political.

The film marks the acting debut of Imanvi Esmail, who plays the female lead opposite Prabhas. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Sajjad Delafrooz, Anupam Kher and Jaya Prada in key roles.

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series Films presenting the project. Mark your calendars! Fauzi is being planned as a pan-India release on March 19, 2027 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali.

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