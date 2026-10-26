'Mixing Fiction With History Is A Crime': Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Blasts <i>Fauzi</i> Teaser Amid Netaji Portrayal Row

The teaser of Fauzi, a pre-Independence period drama fronted by Prabhas, has sparked controversy days after it was released on social media. The teaser, launched to mark Prabhas's 47th birthday, is facing severe trolling on the Internet for making a 'mockery out of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose'.

Fauzi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi of Sita Ramam fame.

Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has joined in the discourse, slamming the makers for committing a crime by "mixing fiction with history".

The bone of contention in the Fauzi teaser is how the makers use the character of Netaji to praise Prabhas's character while speaking to German dictator Adolf Hitler. A section of social media users is angry for treating the freedom fighter as a "side character" to hype Prabhas.

In a tweet responding to the controversy, Chandra Kumar Bose wrote on X today, "Mixing fiction with history is a crime."

Netaji's grandnephew also asked the makers to remove the teaser and come up with a new one.

"I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this," he added in his post.

While history buffs kept their point, loyal Prabhas fans backed Fauzi, saying the film is a fictionalised story based on a real character.

The teaser of Fauzi introduced Prabhas's character as "India's biggest rebel soldier". In a clear hat-tip to Netaji's famous slogan of "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhein aazaadi doonga", the actor's voice over booms with the words: "Abey o firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar".

Also starring Imanvi and Anupam Kher, Fauzi is set to be released on March 19, 2027.

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