'What A Mockery You Have Made Of Netaji': Internet Slams Prabhas's <i>Fauzi</i> Teaser Over Subhas Chandra Bose Portrayal

Makers of Fauzi unveiled the film's teaser on Rebel Star Prabhas's birthday on October 23. However, widespread backlash has been received over the portrayal of certain historical figures seen in the teaser.

Particularly, the character of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is seen praising Prabhas's character while speaking to Adolf Hitler. Viewers are of the opinion that using historical figures as a vehicle to elevate the protagonist's impact is not right.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "What is the point of including our national hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's AI-generated video showing him meeting Nazis for this third-grade movie promotion??"

Another person commented, "I strongly demand that a criminal case be filed against the makers for exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to elevate and glorify Prabhas's character. How dare anyone even think of doing something so disrespectful? They must issue an immediate public apology and take this down at the earliest."

"What a mockery you have made of Netaji @hanurpudi. He is not some side character to hype ur hero. Here he first says #Fauzi is the best spy we have and then reveals his location. Also tells that his code is based on the Gita; this is basically providing the decryption key," read another comment.

Some loyal fans of Prabhas, however, defended the film, saying it is a fictionalised story based on a real character, while others simply expressed excitement for the film.

About Fauzi Teaser

The 2-minute-and-31-second teaser offers glimpses into Prabhas' character, where he appears to play a Kolkata-based soldier willing to go to any lengths to protect his motherland. The teaser starts with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during the height of World War II.

While the meeting was based on true events, the teaser fictionalises Subhash Chandra Bose talking about how he infuriated the British with his Bhagavat Gita-inspired code.

As the teaser unfolds, it introduces Prabhas' character, who is a lone rebel warrior. From blazing guns to high-octane action sequences, Prabhas' character has been introduced as “India's biggest rebel soldier".

The most striking scene comes towards the end of the teaser, with his voice-over saying, “Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar (Hey, you Britisher, I will draw your blood and snatch freedom from you, too)”. The dialogue sets the tone for his rebellious streak, who is ready to fight for the country's freedom.

Earlier in the day, the makers also unveiled another poster of the film, offering a look into the setting. The poster featured a golden coin bearing the actor's profile in a military uniform, surrounded by flames. “A Battalion Who Fights Alone. Most wanted since 1932,” the tagline read.

About Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. Fauzi is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2027.

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