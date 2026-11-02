'Does Applying Sindoor Mean I'm No Longer Muslim?': Shafaq Naaz Hits Back At Trolls Over Karwa Chauth Pics

Actor Shafaq Naaz has responded to social media users who questioned her religious identity after she shared pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

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The actor called out the abuse and trolling she faced, clarifying that celebrating a Hindu festival or applying sindoor does not change her religion.

In a video message, Shafaq spoke about the negative comments on her festive pictures and expressed disappointment over people questioning her faith.

She also revealed that her husband, Zeeshan, is Muslim and said that religion is a personal matter that should not be judged by others.

Addressing the criticism, she said, "So, recently I have posted a few pictures of me celebrating Karwa Chauth. I was wearing a red saree, sindoor. Honestly, I felt those were decent pictures and suddenly I am seeing this abuse, trolling and so much disrespect from everyone in my comment section and apparently, if you apply sindoor, your religion gets converted."

She added, "So, firstly, let me clarify this one thing. Those who are not aware, let me just give you this information. My husband's name is Zeeshan. He is Muslim. Okay. And second thing, just because I applied Sindoor I don't remain a Muslim anymore. Is my religion so halka? Kya religion itna halka hai?"

"This is the beauty of India because we have so many cultures and how does celebrating something, some festival, like why would you not celebrate? And I have been doing that," she further shared.

The actor further spoke about the importance of respecting different religions and cultures. She said that no one should face abuse for practising or celebrating something they believe in.

She added, "But it's so heartbreaking to see that we have reached a point where we have to respect each other. And where is it written? It is written everywhere. It is also written in the Quran. Pick up any holy book. Everywhere it is written that you will never get anything by disrespecting other people's religion. And you should never do that.

She further shared, "I believe in that. This is my belief, I am not forcing you to do something. You do whatever you want to do in your life. You can't tell me what I should do and what I shouldn't do. I can't sit here and tell you how much time I am praying, how much I fast, what all things I do. Religion is a very personal thing. It's a belief. I will do whatever I can in my capacity and what I want to do. You should not force and you should not judge. And if you really want to judge, if you don't like my belief, then don't follow me. Leave me. I don't have any problem. I am happy."

Shafaq also recalled her association with mythological television shows and explained that she has always been interested in different cultures. The actress maintained that her faith teaches her to respect everyone.

She said, "I have done a lot of mytho shows. I have always been very fascinated. I respect every culture, every person. And for me, my religion teaches me to respect, not to disrespect. And it doesn't teach us that we are very big or they are very small or they are big or we are small. No, we are all equal. And respect is a must. And you should always give respect to everyone."

She concluded, "So I will do whatever I will. It's my religion. It's my belief. My religion is mine. It's my personal. And I will post pictures on Eid. I will do it on Diwali. I will do it on Holi. I will do it on everything. I will do whatever I like. You cannot come and dictate to me that if that is making you uncomfortable, no problem. You can unfollow me. I don't have any problem. No issues. I will not stop believing what I believe. So thank you very much. And please stop fighting."

Shafaq Naaz's Karwa Chauth Pictures

The controversy began after Shafaq shared a series of pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media. Dressed in a traditional red saree, the actress completed her look with sindoor and red bangles. She was also seen holding a sieve, an important part of the festival's rituals. Some pictures featured her husband, Zeeshan, who joined her in the celebrations.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "All dressed up for the man who has seen me at my absolute worst. Happy karva chauth"

Shafaq Naaz's Television Career

On the professional front, Shafaq Naaz is known for her work in Indian television. She portrayed Kunti in the mythological show Mahabharat and played Mayuri in the television comedy Chidiya Ghar. She has also appeared in several other television projects during her career.