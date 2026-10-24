<i>Fauzi</i> Teaser: Prabhas' Fiery Avatar As A Rebel Soldier Promises Explosive Freedom Saga

The teaser of Prabhas' much-awaited action-drama Fauzi was finally unveiled on Friday evening. To mark the actor's 47th birthday, the makers revealed his first look as an Indian spy during the freedom struggle.

The 2-minute-and-31-second teaser offers glimpses into Prabhas' character, where he appears to play a Kolkata-based soldier willing to go to any lengths to protect his motherland. The teaser starts with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting German dictator Adolf Hitler during the height of World War II.

While the meeting was based on true events, the teaser fictionalises Subhash Chandra Bose talking about how he infuriated the British with his Bhagavat Gita-inspired code.

As the teaser unfolds, it introduces Prabhas' character, who is a lone rebel warrior. From blazing guns to high-octane action sequences, Prabhas' character has been introduced as “India's biggest rebel soldier".

The most striking scene comes towards the end of the teaser, with his voice-over saying, “Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar (Hey, you Britisher, I will draw your blood and snatch freedom from you, too)”. The dialogue sets the tone for his rebellious streak, who is ready to fight for the country's freedom.

Take A Look At The Teaser:

Earlier in the day, the makers also unveiled another poster of the film, offering a look into the setting. The poster featured a golden coin bearing the actor's profile in a military uniform, surrounded by flames. “A Battalion Who Fights Alone. Most wanted since 1932,” the tagline read.

About Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar. Fauzi is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2027.

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