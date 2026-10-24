Kriti Sanon To NDTV On <i>Cocktail 2's</i> Mixed Reviews: "I Love When My Films Get Polarised Views"

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about her experience working on Cocktail 2, her approach to mixed reviews and the confidence she has developed over the years.

Kriti was speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on Saturday, October 24. She was part of a session titled The Making of a Modern Star, during which she discussed her journey in the film industry and how her perspective on her work and body image has evolved.

Kriti Sanon On Mixed Reviews For Cocktail 2

Speaking about mixed reviews and audience reactions to films, Kriti said that while everyone wants their films to perform well and be appreciated, not everything is within their control.

"I love when my films gets polarised views. I got so many long messages for Tere Ishq. It made you feel something. Love it or hate it. I feel movie watching is a personal experience. It is subjective. Art is like that. Art is meant to be felt and perceived. I'm my biggest critic," Kriti Sanon at NDTV World Summit 2026.

The actress also explained that she tends to scrutinise her own performances and is more concerned about whether she has given her best than about external criticism.

Kriti Sanon On Doing A Bikini Scene In Cocktail 2

Kriti's glamorous look in Cocktail 2 has been widely discussed, particularly her bikini scene. Addressing whether she felt any pressure to look a certain way, the actress said that being comfortable in her own skin was more important than fitness for a scene like this.

Kriti Sanon said, "I feel I am my biggest critic. I scrutinise myself so much that I am more bothered about that than anything else. For me, if I feel I have not done my best, it bothers me the most. Yes, today we all face scrutiny for everything. I was actually very excited about my role in Cocktail 2. I did a bikini scene after 12 years. For a scene like that, more than fitness, you have to be comfortable in your own skin."

The actress further revealed that she would not have been comfortable doing the scene six to eight years ago. She credited her personal growth and evolving relationship with her body for helping her embrace the role.

She continued, "The bikini scene in Cocktail 2 came at the right time. I had never worn a bikini until then in my life. I wouldn't have done it six-eight years ago. I have grown and evolved with time. Now, I'm comfortable in my body. This scene came bang on at the right time. I now wear the bikini to the beach. This came at a time when I knew okay I can do this."