'He Broke Down Crying': Mika Singh Makes Emotional Revelation Amid Daler Mehndi 'Drunk' Video Row

Singer Mika Singh has recently revealed that Daler Singh broke down crying during a phone call a day after he was reprimanded on stage by an Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister for allegedly consuming alcohol before his performance. The incident took place at a cultural event.

Mika Singh addressed a press conference on October 23, where he mentioned that he learned about the drunk video row after his event in Surat. He tried calling his brother, Daler Singh, but the latter did not answer his call.

Furthermore, Mika Singh said that he took time to understand how to address the issue publicly, as it had deeply disturbed him.

Mika Singh said, "When I called Paaji the next day, he broke down crying because he was emotional. I hadn't even said anything, and he had already started crying."

Mika Singh recalled, "I told him that if your health is not good, you should not say yes. Secondly, if the minister scolded you, you should have responded at that moment. You should have said, 'I have not been bought, and I am not some other singer.'"

Daler Singh responded to him, "Mika, you know I cannot speak to anyone by shouting."

Mika Singh further explained that Daler Singh was confused as to why he was being treated disrespectfully. He advised him to lie low and not respond to any calls or speak about the incident to anyone immediately.

Mika Singh's New Post With Uttarakhand Chief Minister

In a new development in Daler Mehndi 'drunk' video row, the singer's brother Mika Singh shared a picture with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on his X handle today, claiming that Mr Dhami personally called him to resolve the issue. Mika Singh also claimed that he made a request to the Chief Minister that the Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal, who publicly humiliated Daler Mehndi on stage and alleged he was 'drunk', should apologise to the senior singer by putting out a video message.

"I have immense respect for the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhamiji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture.

"I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him," wrote Mika Singh.

"My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance.

"I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai's dignity and reputation are respected," Singh wrote.

"I have faith in Dhami Saab's understanding and leadership," he added.

This development comes after Chief Minister Dhami said he would want to put an end to this row recently.

Chief Minister Dhami said at a press conference, "Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine." He added, "I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell."

Why Did Subodh Uniyal Reprimand Daler Mehndi?

Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair on Sunday night when Subodh Uniyal interrupted him and criticised his conduct on stage.

During the exchange, the minister was heard telling the singer, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?" The remarks, which appeared to suggest that Daler was intoxicated, were captured in a video that subsequently went viral on social media.

Following the backlash, Uniyal spoke to ANI and explained his reasons for confronting the singer publicly. Acknowledging Daler's stature as an artist, the minister said he was unhappy with the performance and believed the singer had not done justice to his art.

"He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

The minister's explanation added another dimension to the controversy, which has since drawn reactions from several members of the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ | 'He Doesn't Drink Alcohol': Mika Singh Demands Apology From Uttarakhand Minister Over Daler Mehndi's Public Reprimand