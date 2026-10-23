'Minister Should Apologise To Daler Bhai For Saying He Was Drunk': Mika Singh's Request To Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami

In a new development in Daler Mehndi 'drunk' video row, the singer's brother Mika Singh shared a picture with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on his X handle today, claiming that Mr Dhami personally called him to resolve the issue. Mika Singh also claimed that he made a request to the Chief Minister that the Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal, who publicly humiliated Daler Mehndi on stage and alleged he was 'drunk', should apologise to the senior singer by putting out a video message.

"I have immense respect for the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhamiji. He personally called me regarding the matter involving Daler Bhai, and I truly appreciate his gesture.

"I know Dhami Saab very well. He is a humble, down-to-earth person, and I have great respect for him," wrote Mika Singh.

"My only humble request to him is to please ask Shri @SubodhUniyal1ji to make a simple video clarifying his statement and apologising to Daler Bhai for saying that he was drunk during the performance.

"I believe misunderstandings can happen, but they can also be resolved gracefully. I hope this small gesture will help put the matter to rest and ensure that Daler Bhai's dignity and reputation are respected," Singh wrote.

"I have faith in Dhami Saab's understanding and leadership," he added.

This development comes after Chief Minister Dhami said he would want to put an end to this row recently.

Chief Minister Dhami said at a press conference, "Uttarakhand is a land of artists, where everyone is treated with respect. I feel this matter should be put to rest here. I will speak with Mika and Daler Mehndi; both are good friends of mine." He added, "I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell."

On Tuesday, Mika Singh put out a video message saying he would quit singing if Daler Mehndi is ever seen drinking.

On October 18, Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a major cultural event held as part of the Navratri celebrations.

During the performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the singer, and scolded him in front of the audience. Uniyal asked Daler Mehndi to stop his performance, alleging that the singer had taken to the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Maa Durga.