'He Doesn't Drink Alcohol': Mika Singh Demands Apology From Uttarakhand Minister Over Daler Mehndi's Public Reprimand

Singer Mika Singh has demanded an apology from Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal after his brother, Daler Mehndi, was reprimanded on stage during a cultural event in the state.

The incident took place on Sunday night at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, where the minister questioned Daler's conduct and alleged that he appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident sparked a debate on social media, with several celebrities extending their support to Daler.

Mika had earlier defended his brother, asserting that the singer does not consume alcohol. He has now called on the minister to apologise for the allegations and the manner in which Daler was addressed in public.

Mika Singh Says Daler Mehndi Deserves An Apology

On Wednesday, Mika took to Instagram to thank singers, celebrities, friends and fans who had stood by Daler following the incident. Reiterating his stand on the allegations, he wrote, "Sat Sri Akal, everyone! Thank you so much to all the singers from Bollywood to Punjab, fans, friends, family, and well-wishers for your love and support. My point is simple: Daler Mehndi ji does not drink alcohol, and making such allegations against him is completely wrong.

He also questioned the minister's decision to reprimand an established performer in front of an audience and called for an apology. Mika wrote, "Today, even if a teacher scolds a child in school or college, it becomes a big issue. So, how justified is it to scold and humiliate such a renowned artist in front of everyone on stage? I believe an apology is due. The person responsible should acknowledge that the allegations about Daler Mehndi ji drinking alcohol were wrong and apologise for the way he was treated. Cabinet minister @SubodhUniyal1. Thank you, everyone, for standing with Daler Mehndi ji."

Earlier, Mika had also challenged anyone to prove that Daler consumes alcohol, claiming that he would quit singing if such allegations could be established.

Why Did Subodh Uniyal Reprimand Daler Mehndi?

Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair on Sunday night when Subodh Uniyal interrupted him and criticised his conduct on stage.

During the exchange, the minister was heard telling the singer, "You cannot even speak, so how are you going to sing?" The remarks, which appeared to suggest that Daler was intoxicated, were captured in a video that subsequently went viral on social media.

Following the backlash, Uniyal spoke to ANI and explained his reasons for confronting the singer publicly. Acknowledging Daler's stature as an artist, the minister said he was unhappy with the performance and believed the singer had not done justice to his art.

"He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art... He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered ₹35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."

The minister's explanation added another dimension to the controversy, which has since drawn reactions from several members of the entertainment industry.

Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav And Others Support Daler Mehndi

Actor Anupam Kher also expressed support for Daler, describing the minister's outburst as unfair. He said the singer had not been keeping well over the past two to three years but had nevertheless honoured his professional commitments by performing at the event.

Several other celebrities, including Rajpal Yadav, Badshah and Kapil Sharma, also came out in support of Daler on social media.

