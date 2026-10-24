<i>3 Idiots</i> Sequel In The Works? Aamir Khan Shares Major Update

Aamir Khan has given fans a new reason to rejoice, sharing a small update about the 3 Idiots sequel. At the Singapore International Film Festival, the actor spoke about the new developments around the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

While Aamir talked about his long journey in films and some personal regrets, a question about the sequel wasn't ignored by the actor. He shared that Rajkumar is working on the script for 3 Idiots and might narrate the latest version to him soon.

Not just that, Aamir also revealed that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on something related to Andaz Apna Apna.

Aamir Khan said, “Well, I'm not allowed to say a lot. I think I can say this much, and yes, Raju is working on the script. In fact, hopefully once I'm back in the next couple of weeks, he's going to narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed.”

While Aamir Khan didn't reveal much, in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rajkumar Hirani said, “I'm still working on that script. There is a lot of work left. It's primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later.”

“It's not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing a mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"

According to Variety, fans at the Singapore International Film Festival showed their love for Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna. Aamir was then asked if they are coming up with a second part.

The actor shared that Santoshi was working on something but did not confirm if it was a sequel. He did not share more details about the project, still, his comments have raised hopes among fans.

The event was also a proud moment for Aamir Khan. Hong Kong based filmmaker Peter Chan Ho-sun presented him with the Screen Icon Award, which made Aamir the first Indian actor to receive this honour.

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