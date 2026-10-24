Koffee With Karan 9 Promo: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Address Fallout With Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor Makes Cameo

The ninth season of Koffee With Karan has premiered with its signature mix of celebrity conversations and playful banter. A newly released promo has offered a glimpse of an upcoming episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on the iconic couch with host Karan Johar. The clip sees Varun calling out Karan for being “dramatic”, while Arjun Kapoor makes a surprise cameo.

The promo opens with Karan warning that Varun and Janhvi will not be so “sanskari” on the show. In another moment, the Badlapur actor is seen standing on the table and insisting that viewers should know the names of the two people Karan has stopped talking to. Karan Johar then replies, “I was hurt with both of you.”

Janhvi claims she gained weight during that time, while Varun compares Karan's behaviour to Amitabh Bachchan's character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor says, “Karan, you said very dramatic shit. You became Bachchan from K3G. ‘Main bada hoon, mujhe haq hai'. [I'm elder to you, I have the right].”

The biggest surprise in the promo was the special appearance by Arjun Kapoor. This time, he joined his sister Janhvi Kapoor and best friend Varun Dhawan for a funny and spicy rapid-fire round. Arjun and Varun recreated their Season 5 exchange in which Varun kept naming Arjun in almost every round.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 started on October 14 with Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor as a special guest. The second episode featured Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay had appeared on the show in 2022 with Ananya Panday, while Rashmika made her first appearance.

While details about other guests have not been revealed yet, a recent report suggested that Vicky Kaushal and Diljit Dosanjh may appear together on the show. According to Filmfare, the two share a good bond and their episode could be one of the most entertaining parts of the season.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan's Final Season Has One Big Job: Make Celebrity Interviews Risky Again