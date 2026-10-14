<i>Koffee With Karan's</i> Final Season Has One Big Job: Make Celebrity Interviews Risky Again

The last week of September came with some bad news - well, bad for fans of Koffee With Karan who have spent decades waiting for the fiery rapid fire rounds and the much-coveted gift hamper.

Karan Johar, the inimitable host, is all set to raise his 'Koffee' cup one last time as the final season premieres on JioHotstar on October 14. Season 9 marks the end of an era for some scandalous industry gossip, love brewing on the infamous coffee couch, and secrets being spilled like the much-needed tea.

But the thought and hope that hardcore fans seem to hold on to is - will Koffee With Karan reign supreme as they bring back the controversial moments that the show was loved for?

For we seem to go back to the initial seasons of the talk show for the unfiltered drama and scandals, which have been largely missing from the recent seasons.

What's Missing In The 'Koffee'

Any 2000s kid will tell you about the mania that Koffee With Karan established with its first season back then.

Favourite stars, at their most glamorous, arrived on the lavish sets. Air kisses and demure smiles as they concealed some truths and manipulated others.

Karan Johar's close friendship with the who's who of tinseltown made these stars let down their guard and bare their hearts.

Some of the most talked-about controversial moments from the show are still the most talked-about moments of the show, despite newer seasons and newer generations of actors coming in.

Some Contrasting Appearances Over The Years On Koffee With Karan

Over the years, several stars have appeared on Koffee With Karan every season, or more often than usual.

But what you notice as a viewer is how, from being their unapologetic selves, their personalities and, most importantly, their answers have become a lot more mellowed down.

The show has been criticised for seeming to have lost its mojo, which led to essential viewing being diminished due to cultural and structural shifts.

One massive reason might be the social media backlash that is so relevant today. The toxicity online has led to stars coming in with a lot of restraint and PR-manufactured scripts, one would say.

They are always playing it safe. The spontaneous chemistry is also missing, as the pairs are chosen more based on what's trending or if there's a film coming, which makes it more a part of their promotional tours than a casual chat.

The exclusivity is amiss, as is the mystery. The disruptive brand integrations come across as extended commercials.

It's all wrong.

What Do We Want As The Koffee Cup Is Raised One Last Time?

We want the drama to be amped up, the masks to come off, and truly the fire and scandals to return.

It need not be in bad taste. We definitely do not want another Hardik Pandya episode.

But we do miss the unabashed Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was the undisputed queen of Koffee malice. From taking jibes at Priyanka Chopra's accent to making passive-aggressive remarks about her rivals, that Bebo is gone. In Season 7, when she came with Aamir Khan, it was a deluge of boring answers and more of a Laal Singh Chaddha promotional campaign that overshadowed her real joie de vivre.

Nothing beats Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's catty ex-factor call-outs, where the two 'exes' of Ranbir Kapoor openly dissed him. But that front-page tabloid drama was dialled down quite a few notches when Deepika appeared with Ranveer Singh in Season 8, and it suddenly became a high-end emotional docu-drama about their wedding, journey and mental health.

In Season 4, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, as debutants, had some freshness to them. Alia Bhatt's 'President of India' blunder became fodder for social media memes. In Season 8, when Varun and Sidharth appeared as mature, married men, their no-filter reality became more about their respective wives, and the edge went for a toss.

The previous young generation would drop hints about industry rivalries, but new-gen stars such as Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, in recent seasons, have come on board with rehearsed PR responses.

Koffee With Karan, a show that built its brand by revealing the dark underbelly of Bollywood families, seems to have lost its touch as Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol came on the couch and made it a nostalgic family reunion of sorts.

Kangana Ranaut's 'nepotism' remark still gets the show's unbeatable theatrics off the charts. With the debate becoming a hot topic over the years after the Emergency actor let the floodgates open, wouldn't it be interesting to have yet another 'outsider' tell their side of the story?

Every next pairing in the recent seasons has felt forced - from the appearances to the camaraderie. Surface-level chatter seems to have taken precedence over the meaty, real substance.

Rapid fire rounds were changed to lower the stakes, while the whole cancel culture shift has mellowed down our beloved Koffee With Karan's real touch.

With Salman Khan all set to be the first guest on Koffee With Karan Season 9, one can only hope he brings back the season's first scandalous remark. He did it once in Season 4, when he said he was a virgin and saving himself for marriage.

In the latest promo, Karan Johar pushed the envelope.

Salman Khan, still unmarried. Still a virgin?

Salman Khan makes it funny by asking the host to 'control'.

But that's what the OG fans of the show don't want. Not to control, but to let it flow. Leave the filters for social media selfies.

As the countdown has officially begun, here's hoping several steaming cups of 'Koffee' lead to scandalous revelations and confessions on the couch, one last time.

ALSO READ | Koffee With Karan's 8 Most Controversial Moments: Salman Khan's Virgin Remark to Deepika Padukone's Condom Brand Jibe At Ranbir Kapoor