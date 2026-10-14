Vijay Varma Whistles, Claps For Rumoured Girlfriend Aaliyah Qureishi At Mumbai Event

Some people express their love through words, while others show it by being their partner's biggest cheerleader. Vijay Varma seems to have understood the assignment. The actor recently caught everyone's attention after videos of him cheering for rumoured girlfriend Aaliyah Qureishi during her live performance at a Mumbai event went viral.

The occasion was a special event celebrating the launch of Aaliyah's music album, Jhalli. While the singer-actor took centre stage, Vijay was seen enjoying her performance from the sidelines, clapping, whistling loudly, and recording it on his phone.

Vijay Varma Lets Aaliyah Qureishi Shine

What makes the moment special is how happy Vijay looked to let Aaliyah take the spotlight. Dressed in a relaxed denim shirt and black jeans, Vijay kept his look understated. While Aaliyah commanded the stage, he seemed content to watch from the audience.

His whistles, smiles, and applause have since sparked online conversations, with the actor earning appreciation for showing up and supporting her work. For many, it was a reminder that sometimes the sweetest relationship moments are not grand declarations but the simple act of being happy to see someone else shine.

Of course, Vijay and Aaliyah have not publicly confirmed their rumoured relationship. However, their reported outings together and his latest appearance at her album launch have fueled speculation about the two.

Vijay Varma And Aaliyah Qureishi's Dating Rumours

Rumours about Vijay and Aaliyah's relationship began circulating earlier in 2026. Aaliyah, who is also known by her stage name Jhalli, made her acting debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. She played one of the members of the gang led by SRK's character. She was also part of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan.

Vijay was earlier in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia. The actor is set to return as Brij Bhatti in the second season of Matka King. He will also share the screen space with Sunny Deol in Antony.

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