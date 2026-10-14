<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Gauahar Khan Urges Salman Khan To School Qazi Touqeer

Actor Gauahar Khan has criticised Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer over his alleged behaviour towards fellow contestant ScoutOP. She has also urged host Salman Khan to address the incident during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Gauahar, in a video shared on Instagram Stories, expressed her disappointment, saying that Qazi's behaviour had crossed a line.

The actor also added that the praise Qazi has received on the show may have affected his behaviour.

Gauahar Khan Says Qazi Touqeer Has Crossed The Line

Reacting to the incident, Gauahar said that excessive praise can sometimes make people lose perspective. Gauahar said, "What happens is, when you are praised a lot, then many times, the fear is that you might get hit on the head."

"According to me, spitting in his ear or boasting about him was very wrong," she added

What Happened Between Qazi Touqeer And ScoutOP?

The controversy escalated after Nakul Dhull told Scout that Qazi allegedly boasted about spitting in his ear and made remarks about him. Nakul said he overheard Qazi talking to housemates. This triggered a heated reaction from Scout and Young. The situation intensified when Gullu asked Nakul not to escalate the matter.

The disagreement turned into a physical scuffle after Nakuul moved towards Gullu. Later, Mahhi Vij stepped in to defend her friend Gullu during the confrontation.

Mahhi later lost her temper over the incident. Defending Gullu, she shouted, “You cannot hit my friend?” and “How dare you?” She also questioned Nakul's conduct, asking, “This is what you have come here to do?” before demanding that Bigg Boss evict him from the house.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm. The show is also telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.