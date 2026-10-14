<i>Koffee With Karan</i> Season 9: What's New On The Show's Set This Time?

The nation is mourning the end of Koffee With Karan, and honestly, we get it. Who doesn't love a little gossip? And when it's Bollywood gossip straight from the horse's mouth, served with a generous helping of sass by Karan Johar, what's not to love?

As we step onto the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 9 one last time, there's a sense of nostalgia. We've seen almost every version of this iconic set over the years, and there's always been something about it that draws us in. But this time, something feels different. And it starts with the cup.

If you've followed the show as closely as we have, you'll know that the coffee cups have had a personality of their own over the seasons. From black to bright yellow to vibrant orange, they've been bold, colourful and impossible to miss.

Every year, the new cup becomes something to look forward to, setting the mood for the show before the guests even settle on the couch. The giant wall displaying signed cups adds to the charm, turning these colourful props into little pieces of Bollywood history.

This season, however, the cup is noticeably more understated. The colour is subtle, almost muted, and doesn't quite have the punch we've come to associate with the show.

And it's not just the cup. Walking into the studio at Yash Raj Films, we find a set that feels elegant, classy and carefully put together. But where's the flamboyance? Where's the larger-than-life personality that made Koffee With Karan feel like a party Bollywood couldn't wait to attend?

The couch, of course, gets a makeover every season, so there's a new look to take in this time, too. The biggest addition, though, is a shredder machine. Celebrities can write down a rumour, a secret or something about themselves they'd like to leave behind, put the card into the machine, and watch it get shredded. We're curious to see what the stars are willing to put on paper, even if it doesn't survive the shredder.

Otherwise, the set feels surprisingly restrained. Which brings us to the bigger question: is the show deliberately moving away from its loud, unapologetic personality?

Because if the cups are muted, the set is subtle and the conversations are guarded, what's left of Koffee With Karan? The show's biggest draw has always been its willingness to go where other celebrity conversations wouldn't. With stars becoming increasingly careful about what they reveal, the pressure to deliver those unforgettable moments is greater than ever.

As we prepare to bid goodbye to this Bollywood gossip institution, we're hoping the final season gives us everything we signed up for: unfiltered conversations, delicious revelations, Karan Johar at his unapologetically sassy best, and, hopefully, outfits that bring all the drama that seems to be missing from the set.

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