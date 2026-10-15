"My Life Will Go To My Grave": Salman Khan Says Biopic On His Life 'Will Never Be Made'

Salman Khan has made it clear that he has no plans to turn his life story into a film. On the opening episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 9, the Bollywood superstar spoke about several aspects of his personal life.

Karisma Kapoor also joined the show for the rapid fire round, where Salman faced an interesting question about who should direct a film based on his life. She gave him four choices, Kabir Khan, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but Salman claimed: “My life will go to my grave.”

Salman Khan said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life, then David Dhawan. If you want to make a traditional tragic love story, then it would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.”

“Kabir Khan, if you want an action kind of love story, of all the things that happened in my life.... and depending on which love story they want to make, we have to get into that as well. But a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.”

During the same segment, Salman Khan was also asked the actress he'd like to work with in his final film. The actor mentioned that he is not planning to retire from films anytime soon.

Karan Johar also reminded him of his comment about being a virgin from an earlier season of the show. Salman explained that he had used those words because he did not want to discuss his private life. He also shared why he prefers to keep his dating life away from public conversations.

The actor said, “Because you keep saying that you're dating so and so, and I never want to talk about it because you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life.”

Salman Khan will be seen in Maatrubhumi, scheduled to release later this year. He also has Vamshi Paidipally's SVC63 with Nayanthara.

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